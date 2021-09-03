The first part of Money Heist's final season is airing on Netflix. Fans of the show all over the world are just exceedingly happy that Professor and his team are back. Loyalties are getting severely tested in this season. Who would have thought that a show which was termed a 'flop' would go on to be such a massive phenomenon? Well, you have Netflix to thank for that. The streaming giant revolutionised the way content is viewed these days. OTT is the name of the game now and the streamer has saved quite a lot of shows from getting banished forever. Let us tell you about five of them. Money Heist: Mumbai Police Band aka the Khakhi Band Aces Their Performance of Bella Ciao

Money Heist

Starting with the present craze, Money Heist premiered on a Spanish channel as La Casa De Papel in 2017. While the initials were tremendous, it soon lost steam so much so that the creators of the show decided to cancel it. The writer of the same termed it a failure. After two seasons, Netflix picked up its global streaming rights, brought down the episodes to 22 and streamed it without much noise. The series gradually started getting attention and its song "Bella Ciao" became an anthem in many places as an anti-fascist slogan. Netflix connected with the show creators for another season. Today, Money Heist is one of the streamers' most-watched shows.

Lucifer

This supernatural comic-based series on the Devil was cancelled by Fox in 2018. This riled up the fans a lot and they started rallying for its revival. Soon Netflix swooped to save it for more seasons on its platform. The last season will stream on September 10.

Arrested Development

Arrested Development ran for three seasons on Fox before it was abruptly discontinued. Many years later, Netflix secured the license and released a new series in 2013.

Designated Survivor

This political drama was cancelled by ABC after two seasons. Netflix saved it from getting ejected from people's memory with a third season but couldn't continue because of the cast's contract issues.

Manifest

Recently, Netflix announced that it has picked up Manifest for its last season. NBC had axed the show despite it getting some good ranking on the streaming giant.

