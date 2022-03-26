Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Trinidadian rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj, on Friday, dropped her fourth song in less than two months and it's a fiery track titled 'We Go Up' in collaboration with Fivio Foreign.

Announcing the song, the 39-year-old rap queen took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Oh yeah, #WeGoUp ft @FivioForeign is out everywhere. Happy #PinkFriday."

Also Read | You Season 4: Charlotte Ritchie Roped in as the Female Lead of Penn Badgley’s Netflix Show.

'We Go Up' features both fast and slow verses. Nicki raps, "Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up/ B--hes don't come outside when the beef go up. But I love the way they mob when we roll up/ These b--hes bums, when I see them, they make me throw up."

This new track is the latest in a rapid-fire series of singles from the artist, whose track 'Blick Blick' with Coi Leray had come out just last week.

Also Read | Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Cherishes 20 Years Of Friendship With Her Favourite Actress Rani Mukerji (View Pics).

Prior to that, she had released 'Do We Have a Problem?' and then 'Bussin'. Both the songs featured Lil Baby. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)