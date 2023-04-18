New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Nigerian music superstar Rema is set to perform in India for the first time in May this year.

His upcoming tour, titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour', is themed after his debut album ‘Rave & Roses', which came out in 2022.

The rapper and singer-songwriter, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, will perform in India in May 2023. He will play in multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.

"I'm super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023," the 23-year-old musician said in a statement.

'Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023' is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.

Anant K Srivastava, founder of Offline Guys, said Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf.

"We believe Afro music is here to stay and dominate not just the airwaves and charts but also the live music festival industry. We are looking at capitalising on the Afro music market which remains relatively untapped in the concerts and live events space in India since there is a massive potential for this genre to be on par with the dance music, rock and pop genre," he added.

Solomon Sonaiya, founder at Afrodesh, said the Afrobeats movement has a huge market in India.

"The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India," he added.

