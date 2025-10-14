Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur made a stylish entry at an event, spilling beans about her festive fashion.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Dasvi' star spoke about her preference for outfits that are "traditional, festive, glittery, and sparkling."

Also Read | Babil Khan Shares Cryptic Post Hinting at Life's Uncertainties Months After Revealing He Is Battling Depression (See Post).

"Diwali is that one time when you can get away with anything, especially in terms of what you want to wear. No one can tell you that you are overdressed. I don't think anything is too much for Diwali. I love dressing up," she said.

Nimrat also shed light on her own fashion mantra, stating that she prioritises comfortable footwear above all else. In response to a question about her go-to outfit, Nimrat opted for a crisp white shirt and a pair of good-fitting jeans and a pair of sunglasses.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19?: 'Don't Give Me Such Respect' – Farrhana Bhatt Clashes With Amaal Mallik Over Cleaning Duties (Watch Video).

While the actor refrained from sharing many details about her upcoming projects, including Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man 3', she teased that fans can expect a lot of fun in the show.

Nimrat Kaur was present at the launch event of Shoppers Stop's reimagined outlet in Gurugram, as the guest of honour. The actor looked stunning, dressed in a golden outfit that she paired with studded drop earrings.

On the work front, Nimrat will be next seen in the much-awaited 'The Family Man 3', also featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. A first glimpse of her character was revealed in June this year, suggesting that she could be seen in a negative role.

Returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

The third season will be out on Prime Video soon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)