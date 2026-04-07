Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, visited the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer her prayers to goddess Kamakhya on Tuesday.

Maa Kamakhya or Kameswari is the renowned Goddess of Desire whose famous shrine is located in Guwahati. It is considered the most sacred and the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas on earth.

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Nita Ambani visited the temple and performed the necessary rituals with the guidance of the temple priests. She also offered her prayers to Goddess Kamakhya.

The founder of Reliance Foundation also interacted with the kids and fed the goats during her holy visit.

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According to the website of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women and children's rights. Through various initiatives of Reliance Foundation, of which she is founder and chair, she seeks to empower millions of Indians with resources and opportunities.

Nita Ambani is also the owner of the Mumbai Indians, a cricket team in the Indian Premier League. She is also the Founder and Chairperson of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a world-class platform to spotlight Indian arts and culture at its best, both for the audience and the artists. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)