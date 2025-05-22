Nita M Ambani at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, ahead of the NMACC India Weekend in New York (NMACC)

New York [US], May 22 (ANI): The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is honoured to bring the first edition of the 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend' to New York City, a landmark celebration of the country's rich heritage.

From September 12-14, 2025, this immersive weekend will showcase the best of India in music, theatre, fashion, cuisine, and traditions on a global stage, as per the press release shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Also Read | 'Homebound' Star Janhvi Kapoor Honours Indian Traditional Elegance at Cannes 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, "We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time! It is designed to be a global celebration of India's cultural legacy - our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world's most iconic stages - Lincoln Centre. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world."

The weekend will commence on September 12, at the David H. Koch Theatre, Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India's largest theatrical production, 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India's past, present and future that travels the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947, as per an official statement.

Also Read | 'Are You out of Your Mind?': Sonu Nigam Blasts Media for Spreading Misinformation in His Name Amid Kannada Row, Clarifies He Is Not on X (See Post).

Featuring a cast of over 100 performers, opulent costumes and larger-than-life sets, 'The Great Indian Musical' is an unrivalled theatrical experience. The show, India's largest musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony and Emmy award-winning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the statement added.

This marquee production will feature the collaboration of great artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir and Arsh Tanna (choreography). The visual spectacle will also feature costumes designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show will have a limited run of five performances.

The opening night on September 12 will commence with an invite-only red carpet - the 'Grand Swagat' (Grand Welcome) - featuring the 'Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra', spotlighting India's celebrated traditional weaves and skilled artisans. The evening will have a special presentation of cuisines and flavours from ancient to modern India, presented by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.

The NMACC India Weekend will also take over Damrosch Park from September 12-14, bringing alive enthralling and engaging experiences in the form of a 'Great Indian Bazaar'. Guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, decadent flavours, as well as dance, yoga and music experiences, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)