Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Actors Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi have announced their latest Malayalam title, "19 (1) (a)", set to go on floors from Thursday.

The film, backed by Anto Joseph, is written and will be helmed by Indhu VS, making her directorial debut.

Also Read | Kris Jenner Praises Son Rob Kardashian's Parenting Skills, Calls Him a 'Great Dad'.

Menen took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film.

"Announcing an exciting new film! Going on floors tomorrow," she captioned the picture.

Also Read | Miss India Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Keerthy Suresh’s New Release Falls Prey to Piracy?.

Sethupathi also shared the same poster on his page.

Billed as a realistic drama, the film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans.

Menen was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in Tamil thriller "Psycho" and made her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

Whereas, Sethupathi recently opted out of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic following opposition, with a section alleging that the spinner was a betrayer of the Tamil people and supported the then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa during the 2009 civil war.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)