New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate 'Heartbeats-Wildlife, Our Shared Future', a photography exhibition by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Ramakanta Panda, at Bikaner House in New Delhi on September 27.

The exhibition, which runs from September 27 to 30, will showcase more than 200 photographs, all centred around the theme of wildlife conservation, captured by Dr. Panda, Chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.

Also Read | Decomposed Body of 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez Found in Rapper D4vd's Tesla - Victim's Mother Claims Her Daughter's Boyfriend's Name Was Also David.

Known globally as one of the top cardiac surgeons, Dr Panda has combined his medical career with a passion for wildlife photography, aiming to raise awareness about conservation efforts, the release stated.

His exhibition promises to take visitors on an evocative journey through the natural world, shedding light on the urgent need for wildlife preservation, it added.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sequel: Actress Believed She Was Indispensable, Says Source.

"For me, each photograph is a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between humans and the animal kingdom, highlighting the responsibility we bear for the planet's future. The proceeds from the sale of photographs at the exhibition will go towards wildlife conservation efforts," Dr. Panda said. (ANI)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghal will also attend the event, the release stated.

BCCI's Rajeev Shukla and former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi will also be present at the inauguration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)