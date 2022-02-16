Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, son of legendary singer Mukesh, visited late Bappi Lahiri's house to pay his last respects to the iconic composer.

Expressing his grief over Bappi Da's demise soon after the death of Lata Mangeshkar, he told ANI, "Very sad day in the music world. In about just 10 days, two such tragic events have happened."

Also Read | Hey Sinamika Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal's Film Filled With Emotions and Music Will Take You on a Romantic Roller Coaster Ride (Watch Video).

Appreciating the late composer, he shared, "Bappi Da was a highly respected music director. Even though he was two years younger than me, it is his work and his art that makes him so great. I extend my condolences on the behalf of the Mukesh family."

Nitin Mukesh also shared that Bappi Da's first Hindi song 'Tu Hi Mera Chanda', was sung by his father Mukesh.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Announces Pregnancy, Shares Beautiful Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump.

"One thing that makes me very happy is that his first song ever was sung by my respected father Mukesh Ji. I was also lucky to get a chance to sing for him. I pray his soul rests in peace," he signed off.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)