Los Angeles [US], November 4 (ANI): In a major update for Sylvester Stallone's celebrated 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' franchises, Lionsgate has confirmed the casting of actor Noah Centineo to take over the role of John Rambo.

According to Variety, Centineo's casting arrives on the heels of Lionsgate striking a major deal to cover both the 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' film series with Millennium Media.

Also Read | 'Splitsvilla X6': Karan Kundrra Joins Sunny Leone As Co-Host of Popular Dating Reality Show, Makers Drop Announcement With New Promo (Watch Video).

Under the deal, the studio has gained the rights to develop and produce "all derivative works, including future films and TV productions" for 'The Expendables' and worldwide distribution rights for the upcoming sixth 'Rambo' film in the franchise.

Lionsgate has also become the lead studio and production partner with Millennium on all future 'Rambo' TV projects, including the chance to participate in future 'Rambo' films.

Also Read | Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Breast Cancer Scare, Says She Had an Emergency Biopsy After 'Bad Mammogram'.

The studio can also develop other derivative works on 'The Expendables', such as video games, immersive experiences, and cross-platform extensions.

While confirming that Noah Centineo will be seen as the next John Rambo, Lionsgate stated it will begin international sales in the American Film Market in Los Angeles next week, whereas the production is expected to commence in Thailand next year.

Filmmaker Jalmari Helander will take over the director's chair for the film.

John Rambo will be produced by Millennium Media and Templeton Media, with a script from Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that 'The Perfect Date' actor was in discussions to play the role of a young John Rambo.

The first 'Rambo' film was based on David Morrell's 1972 novel 'First Blood', about a troubled Vietnam War veteran and former US Army Special Forces Soldier who is an expert in weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare.

The five-film franchise, consisting of 'First Blood' (1982), 'Rambo: First Blood Part II' (1985), 'Rambo III' (1988), 'Rambo' (2008) and 'Rambo: Last Blood' (2019), has grossed over 800 million USD worldwide, according to the outlet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)