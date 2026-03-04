Silchar (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Holi, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday celebrated the festival with Assam Rifles troops at Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) in Srikona, Silchar.

The celebrations were marked with much fervour as the troops presented a vibrant pipe band display and a traditional kukri dance as part of the festivities.

The Governor joined the troops in the celebration of colours, exchanging festive greetings and applying colour.

The Governor lauded the dedication and unwavering commitment of the troops in safeguarding the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi would bring joy to every life and inspire collective efforts toward building a developed India.

"Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu said on 'X'.

The Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

