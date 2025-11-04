Actress Drew Barrymore shared that she recently had an "emergency biopsy" following a "bad mammogram". ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Katie Thurston Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Shares Health Update on Insta and Pens ‘I Am Ready To Fight This’ (View Post).

Barrymore discussed the killer disease with comedian Tig Notaro, who underwent a double mastectomy in 2016 after being diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer.

Drew Barrymore Reveals Breast Cancer Scare on Her Talk Show; Says ‘I Had to Get an Emergency Biopsy’

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress said: "This is the thing I've wanted to risk talking about on this show because - I recently had a scare. I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those five days."

Barrymore said she was touched by Notaro's recent documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, which follows celebrated poets Andrea Gibson and her wife Megan Falley as they navigate life following the former's terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis.

She said: "I have been wanting to discuss a certain subject on this show, and I did not know how. It is a very tough one to approach. But, having seen your documentary, I feel like I might be able to start scratching the surface here because of what you guys were brave enough, bold enough and smart enough to put out into the world, which is clearly being embraced, so I think that also gives us a little more confidence."

Barrymore added: 'This documentary also gives you such an intimate portrait not only of these people's lives, but what the journey of going through cancer is like, and it is not heavy. There's confidence, courage, strength, reality, and humanity."

Meanwhile, Barrymore turned 50 earlier this year and revealed that she does not plan to have any cosmetic surgery, reports people.com.

The star said: "I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way... but I also am like, do whatever works for you. The only thing I do know is don't judge other people because they do things differently.

"We're all on our own path and we have to support each other. I see a lot of turkey neck or I have a lot of other time where I'm like, 'Oh Wow, we're there now.'"

