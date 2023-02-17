Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday gatecrashed at the screening of his romantic film Jab We Met in Mumbai. The actor, who was at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu for Kartik Aaryan's film Shehzada premiere, made his way to the screen playing Jab We Met and surprised his fans. Several photos and videos surfaced through the internet in which Shahid could be seen greeting the fans at the cinema hall. A fan took to Twitter and shared a video from the theatre which he captioned, "I JUST MET SHAHID KAPOOR !!" Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans by Making an Unplanned Appearance on Last Day of Jab We Met Screening in Mumbai.

"Last day last show of jab we met, and during mauja hei mauja, he just entered the theater to meet us Still can't comprehend just happened but never thought this would happen This guy just made jab we met more special for me." Reacting to the video, Shahid wrote, "Couldn't hold back thank you for the love." In the video, the Kabir Singh actor could be seen attending a special screening of Jab We Met and watching his fans dancing on the hit track "Mauja Hi Mauja".

He smiled and went on to shake hands with the fans seated in their seats while the crowd hooted for him. He donned a long white shirt paired with blue jeans. The film was re-released in theatres on the occasion of Valentine's day. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali the film starred Shahid, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dara Singh. Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor as Scammer Locks Horns With Cop Vijay Sethupathi in This Thrilling Series.

Saumya Tandon and Tarun Arora and was declared a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the thriller web series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Created by the duo Raj and DK, the series premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans. He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's next thriller film.