Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans by entering a Mumbai theatre amidst Jab We Met screening. Many videos from the cinema hall are going viral online that sees the actor shaking hands and meeting his admirers who were enjoying Imtiaz Ali’s rom-com. That's not it, as Shahid also replied to a fan on Twitter who posted his clip from the theatre. Indeed, a down to earth star! Farzi Season 1 Review: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are Fantastic in Raj-DK's Hugely Entertaining Amazon Prime Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

Couldn’t hold back thank you for the love ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/1JowXLARQb — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 17, 2023

