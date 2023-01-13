Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi trailer is finally out! Helmed by Raj & DK, the first full-fledged glimpse into the flick looks thrilling. The story of the movie sees Shahid churning fake currency notes, whereas Vijay plays the role of a cop who's on a hunt for him. The trailer showcases cat-and-mouse race between the leads. Check it out. Farzi: Shahid Kapoor Turns 'Artist' in This Teaser Video and Calls His OTT Debut a 'New Phase in His Life' - WATCH!

Watch Farzi Trailer:

