Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen recently celebrated one year of sobriety while reflecting on her past relationship with booze.

According to Page Six, she took to her Instagram handle on Monday and announced "Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!" with a video showing her hanging out with her husband, John Legend, and their kids, 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh No More: Let’s Revisit 5 Best Tracks of the Late Singer.

Teigen admitted she sometimes misses "feeling loopy and carefree" but acknowledged that drinking just didn't give her "that fun feeling" toward the end.

"I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I -- get this -- quit drinking!" she explained, adding that she feels "really good" despite sometimes getting "frustrated" over the days she should "remember way better."

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday Special: From Fighting Thanos to Dreamwalking, 5 Best Moments Of the Star As Doctor Strange in the MCU!.

She gave a few examples, "like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that."

"There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look...gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze," she continued.

Teigen, who told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she'd been "point blank, just drinking too much," has been candidly documenting her sobriety journey on social media since and has been open about her ups and downs.

As per Page Six, she began experimenting with bouts of sobriety in November 2020, sharing the news with her fans the following month. Teigen has celebrated different milestones in her journey to year-long sobriety, including at her six-month mark and her 50-day mark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)