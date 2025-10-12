Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Renowned film producer Anand Pandit, who joined Amitabh Bachchan in celebrating his 83rd birthday, shared his experience and termed the moment "nothing short of a blessing".

He also called Big B a source of inspiration in his life and noted that his discipline and dedication have shaped the way he approaches challenges.

On the occasion, the film producer expressed his gratitude.

"Today is truly a special day for me. I had the good fortune of celebrating with the birthday boy himself - Amitabh Bachchan. He has always been a source of inspiration in my life - his discipline, dedication, and sheer perseverance have shaped the way I look at challenges. To be with him on his birthday and capture this moment is nothing short of a blessing. I feel deeply grateful and fortunate," said Pandit in a statement.

Pandit, who shares a warm bond with Big B, has collaborated with the legendary actor on several acclaimed films such as Chehre, Sarkar 3, and Fakt Purusho Maate. Their professional relationship has also evolved into a friendship built on mutual respect and admiration.

As Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on October 11, social media was flooded with messages and tributes from fans and film personalities. Earlier in the day, Bachchan also stepped out of his Mumbai residence to greet fans who had gathered outside, a tradition he has maintained for years.

The megastar is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

The actor is a recipient of several accolades, including National Film Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards. (ANI)

