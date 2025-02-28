Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 28 (ANI): Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has condoled the demise of veteran actor Uttam Mohanty.

Speaking with media, Majhi said, "He was a big star in the Odia film industry. He also worked in Hindi and Bengali film industry. My connection with him is very old...I am saddened by his demise. I have issued orders for state honours to be accorded to him."

As a mark of respect, the Chief Minister has directed that Uttam Mohanty's last rites be conducted with full state honors.

The beloved actor, who was known for his dynamic presence on-screen, passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged battle with liver cirrhosis. He was 66 years old.Born in 1958 in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Mohanty began his illustrious career in the Odia film industry with his debut film 'Abhiman. '

After completing his education at MPC College, he rose to prominence, becoming a household name across Odisha for his charismatic roles in numerous successful films.

Uttam Mohanty's death has left a profound impact on the state, with tributes pouring in from all corners.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik on X wrote, "The passing of Uttam Mohanty, a legend of Odia cinema, has left a lasting void. His legacy in the world of art will continue to inspire future generations. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a longtime admirer of the actor, expressed his sorrow, writing, "I am saddened and shocked by the demise of Odisha's prominent actor, Uttam Mohanty. He was not just an artist but like family to me. His immense contributions to Odia cinema and the superhit films like Ramayana, Phulachandan, and Sita Pari Nanditi will forever be remembered." (ANI)

