Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 2 (ANI): Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar to review its renovation progress on Sunday.

Odisha's iconic Kalinga Studio is undergoing a massive transformation and is currently in its final phase. CM Mohan Charan Manjhi claims that around 90-95 % of the renovation work has been completed.

In a media interaction, after paying a visit to the under-construction Kalinga Studio on Sunday, CM Mohan Charan Manjhi said, "A few days ago, members of the Cine Arts Association met with me and requested to visit Kalinga Studio. Kalinga Studio has been modernised as per industry standards, with 90-95% of work completed. Renovation began in 2021-22, when I was the Chief Whip of the Opposition."

He further highlighted the Cine Arts Association's demands for "additional infrastructure" in the Kalinga film studio, which includes a police station, a village, a hospital, a temple and a court.

As per the Odisha CM, the inauguration of the iconic Kalinga Studio is set to be held soon, which will be followed by a "detailed planning" for film shooting in the next phase.

"The Cine Arts Association has proposed additional infrastructure such as a police station, a village, a hospital, a temple, and a court. I have directed the department to prepare a new DPR and fulfil these demands to develop Kalinga Studio into a full-fledged film city. Today, I reviewed the progress and instructed on early completion. Inauguration will be held soon, and detailed planning for film shooting will follow in the next phase," said Odisha CM.

As per the Industries Department of Odisha, Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) had submitted estimates for Rs 2.13 crores for the construction/renovation/modification of the developmental works.

The renovation work include the repairing of Compound Wall, grading of Green Room (Make-up rooms), renovation of cottages, supply of water to different areas of the studio, repairing of Transformer, construction of pump house as well as overhead tank, repairing of indoor shooting floor, renovation and beautification of lawns and gardens, construction of slums / bastis, pindis and bhagabattungi etc. inside the studio premises for use by the film makers. (ANI)

