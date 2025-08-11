New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): 'OMG 2' director Amit Rai opened up about the next instalment to the Akshay Kumar starrer film and shared that it is "going to be bigger" than the previous one.

While speaking to ANI, he talked about 'OMG 3', saying, "Uska next instalment to aayega jald hi lekin vo usse bada hoga jo aapne dekha hai..(Its next instalment will be coming, but it will be bigger than the one you saw)."

Giving further details about it, and if Akshay Kumar is going to be part of it, he added, "Vo to honge (he will be a part) as he is the producer of the film..film pe kaam chala raha hai...It will be released next year."

'OMG 2', helmed by Amit Rai, was based on sex education and starred Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film was released in the theatres in August 2023

In the film, Akshay essayed the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. It is the sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God', which was released in 2012.

The ace director attended the closing ceremony of the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) in Delhi on Sunday. On talking about its relevance, he shared, "It's very encouraging that we, at a time when everybody's commenting that with the advent of OTT and other platforms, cinema is going to die, and we are celebrating 666 cinema at one place. I want to congratulate the organisers and the people behind this encouraging event. So all my good wishes to the CIFF for the future and for future endeavours."

Rai shared that he is working on a very unique project, 'Dharma', starring Pankaj Tripathi. "I have just finished a film called 'Dharma', which I have made with 300 dogs. It is a different kind of film. Let's wait and see how the public will accept it. There are two kids and dogs in the cast. There is Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal, and Rajesh Kumar. There are very good actors."

Talking about Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025), the three-day event concluded with a grand closing ceremony in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

From felicitating legendary actor Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, to launching Ricky Kej's latest album, Gandhi - Mantras of Compassion, the grand evening on Sunday at the NCUI Auditorium was a fitting finale to the three-day event, uniting filmmakers, actors, and musicians.

Delhi CM felicitated three-time Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, acclaimed film director Bharatbala, whose film was screened during the festival titled 'Aham Bharatam: 'I Am India', and veteran actor Annu Kapoor.

CIFF also recognised some best projects, including 'Life in Loom', directed by Edmond Ranson, which won Best Documentary. 'Humans in the Loop', directed by the brilliant Aranya Sahay, won Best Feature Film. While 'Guntata Hriday He' (Entangled), directed by Sainath S Uskaikar, was awarded for Best Short Film.

The festival was held from August 8-10. (ANI)

