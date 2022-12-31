Washington [US], December 31 (ANI): Alexandra Daddario is in vacation mode! And the 36-year-old has left the cold temperatures behind for a tropical getaway. Enjoying her time to the fullest, she dropped a few cheeky snaps from her end-of-the-year vacation to her social media handle.

On Thursday, 'The White Lotus' star took to her Instagram handle to share a risque photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing. Daddario flaunted her toned body in the sultry snap, which exposed her bare back to the camera with her lower body covered by a thumb. A beautiful outdoor scene is pictured in the background with mountainous nature views, as the star steps into an infinity pool. "Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," her social media caption read.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: Dhanush-Aishwarya, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi – Top Celebrity Breakups That Grabbed Headlines!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmupkmhvFN8/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=617895e2-1f4e-409d-b58a-bf00bf85f42a

The "Baywatch" star splashed around in the water in the second picture while keeping her bare back to the camera. A fan commented, "This post does solve some problems ." Another wrote, "OMG! You're unreal."

Also Read | Aamir Khan to Star Along With Jr NTR in KGF Director Prashanth Neel’s Next – Reports.

"These pictures will break the internet," a fan wrote in the comment section.

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, the "Percy Jackson" actor played Rachel Patton, a bride who wasn't happy in her marriage, in season one of "The White Lotus." The show partially followed the story of her and her overzealous husband checking into a resort for their honeymoon.

Although the second season of the Emmy-nominated HBO series does not feature Daddario, the actor revealed that she had received a call from "The White Lotus" creator Mike White to be a part of the limited series. She's been cast in the upcoming AMC series "Mayfair Witches." Daddario became well-known after appearing in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and went on to appear in "True Detective" on HBO and the "Baywatch" movie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)