New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his sartorial choices opted to wear a multi-coloured turban with the predominant colour yellow, considered the colour of Lord Ram.

Recently, PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. So, the yellow colour in his turban is quite significant in many ways.

Along with the beautiful Rajasthani Bandhini print turban, the PM kept his outfit white kurta and pyjama with a brown Nehru jacket. The entire look perfectly conveyed his love for the nation, it's religious beliefs, and represented the ideology of unity in diversity.

PM Modi's turban was first spotted when he arrived at the National War Memorial this morning to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

Last year too, the Prime Minister was seen wearing a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban during the Republic Day ceremony. At the Independence Day last year PM Modi paired his Bandhani print turban, which had a mix of yellow, green and red colours, with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket as he addressed countrymen from the Red Fort for the 10th time in office.

PM Modi has been carrying forward a unique tradition of wearing distinctive turbans on Republic Day and Independence Day since he took office in 2014.

In 2022, PM Modi sported a Tricolour-themed turban, imbibing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' spirit. He paired the turban with a traditional white kurta and churidar along with a powder blue shade jacket.

For his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. He elevated his look with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

Meanwhile at the War memorial today, PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade where the chief guest was French President Emmanuel Macron.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu heralded the celebrations by unfurling the national flag, followed by a rendition of the national anthem. She then received a 21-gun salute.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade, which is set to showcase India's rich cultural diversity, unity and progress; its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities, and the growing Nari Shakti.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950. (ANI)

