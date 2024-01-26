India marks its 75th Republic Day on January 26, a day that echoes with the resonant spirit of nationalism and ignites an intense sense of respect and pride for the country. Both Republic Day and Independence Day stand as powerful milestones, commemorating the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs that define India's journey towards freedom. Bollywood filmmakers have ardently captured the essence of this patriotic fervour, creating cinematic masterpieces that vividly showcase the beauty and bravery of our freedom fighters. These films not only recount the nation's arduous struggle for independence but also serve as enduring tributes to the indomitable spirit of the Indian people. Republic Day 2024 Fashion: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Celeb-Inspired Tricolour Outfit Ideas to Dress in Shades of Tiranga (View Pics).

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, let's take pride in recalling the warriors who sacrificed their lives for the nation. As we celebrate this significant day, let's also reminisce about movies that portray the stories of these valiant heroes.

Sardar Udham

The 2021 film directed by Shoojit Sircar told the story of Udham Singh, a brave man who travelled all the way from Punjab to London to avenge the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh by killing Michale O'Dwyer, the man responsible for it. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Udham Singh, and the film is an emotional and captivating rollercoaster ride.

Sardar

The 1994 film directed by Ketan Mehta is based on the life of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Valabhbhai Patel. Paresh Rawal essays the role of Patel in the film, while Annu Kapoor plays Mahatma Gandhi. The film Sardar beautifully shows how Patel's decisions helped India to become a democratic country.

Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika tells the brave story of Queen Rani Laxmibai and her fierce battle against the British. The 2019 film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. Kangana delivers a powerful performance in this film.

Bose: The Forgotten Hero

The 2004 film depicts the life of leader Subhas Chandra Bose and the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj. Sachin Khedekar essays the role of Bose and the film is directed by Shyaam Benegal. The film earned widespread acclaim upon its release.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

In the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajay Devgn portrays the courageous freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The movie received widespread acclaim for its compelling and impactful performances.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

The 2005 historical biography is based on the life of the brave Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier who helped spark India's first-ever War of Independence in 1857.

Gandhi

The famous biographical film directed by Richard Attenborough Gandhi chronicles the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader behind India's freedom movement. Ben Kingsley's portrayal of Gandhi was exceptional, reflecting his thorough preparation for the role. The film garnered immense success as a result. Gandhi received 11 Academy Award nominations, winning eight, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ben Kingsley and Best Director for Richard Attenborough. Republic Day 2024: Swades, Chak De India, Rang De Basanti, Raazi: Top 10 Bollywood Movies That Will Strike the Right Chord With Every Indian.

Through their captivating storytelling and stellar performances, these Bollywood films stand as poignant tributes to the indomitable spirit of our freedom fighters. Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day!

