Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): The Oscar-nominated star Amy Madigan is set to guest star as Scarlett Cunningham in the limited series 'All The Sinners Bleed', Netflix's series adaptation of S.A. Cosby's novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

The series is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the outlet, 'All The Sinners Bleed' follows Titus Crown (Sope Dirisu), the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county. Haunted by his devout mother's untimely death, he must lead the hunt for a serial killer who has been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God.

The previously announced lead cast also includes John Douglas Thompson, Nicole Beharie, Daniel Ezra, Andrea Cortes, Murray Bartlett, and Leila George; with Giancarlo Esposito, David Lyons, Donald Elise Watkins, Mackenzie Astin, Jordan M. Cox, Cullen Moss, Angus O'Brien, Cranston Johnson, Christopher Matthew Cook, Christopher Thornton, and Bill Oberst Jr. set in recurirng roles.

Joe Robert Cole serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, and he will direct the first episode and several others. Higher Ground Productions, Amblin Television and Cosby also executive produce.

Madigan is currently enjoying her time in the spotlight again, as she was just nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger's 'Weapons'.

She was previously nominated in the same category in the 1985 drama Twice in a Lifetime. Her film credits also include Field of Dreams, Uncle Buck, and Gone Baby Gone.

Her notable TV credits include HBO's Carnivale, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's ER, Fox's Fringe, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Madigan is repped by Paradigm and Anonymous Content, Deadline reported. (ANI)

