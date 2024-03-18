Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great' will have music by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani.

On Monday, Kher took to Instagram and shared this update.

"ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat! I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! @anupamkherstudio," he wrote.

In a statement, Keeravani expressed his excitement.

"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Tanvi The Great'. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before," he said.

M.M Keeravani is a recipient of the Oscar Award and Golden Globe award for the 'Naatu Naatu' song and many more acclaimed awards under his name.

Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film 'Om Jai Jagadish' starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Announcing the news about his upcoming directorial, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty. (ANI)

