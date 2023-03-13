Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): People can't keep calm as team RRR scripted history at the Oscars 2023 by winning the Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'

Composed by MM Keeravani, the track sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing an impeccably synchronised dance-off with the British. Chandrabose penned the lyrics of the power-packed song. Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accepted the Oscar trophy onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Monday.

As Chandrabose bagged the award, his wife Suchitra expressed happiness.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I thank SS Rajamouli sir and his wife and Keeravaani Garu for giving Bose an opportunity to write this song."

Chandrabose's daughter Amrutha also beamed with pride as her father's song Naatu Naatu won Oscar.

"It's a surreal feeling. I am super proud of my dad," she shared.

Naatu Naatu beat a slew of heavy-weight competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

'Naatu Naatu' has dominated all the major global awards. Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' (ANI)

