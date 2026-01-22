Los Angeles [US], January 22 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has unveiled its highly-anticipated Oscar nominations on Thursday, setting the stage for what can be described as Hollywood's biggest night. Leading the race was Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners' with a record-setting 16 nods, closely followed by A-list titles like 'One Battle After Another', 'Marty Supreme', 'Sentimental Value', and 'Frankenstein', among others.
Among the leading acting awards, Timothee Chalamet scripted history as the youngest man with his third Best Actor nod at the Oscars. Others in the race are Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).
Also Read | 'Border 2' Early Morning Shows on January 23 Cancelled As Film Still Not Ready? Here's What We Know.
International films scored well this time again, while the Animated Feature race was graced by the highest-grossing Hollywood toon 'Zootopia 2' and Netflix's popular hit 'KPop Demon Hunters'.
Given here is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards.
Also Read | Oscar Nominations 2026: 'Sinners' Makes History With 16 Nods; Where To Watch Michael B Jordan's Horror Film on OTT.
BEST PICTURE
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothee Chalamet for (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio for (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value
Emma Stone for Bugonia
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Benicio Del Toro for One Battle after Another
Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo for Sinners
Sean Penn for One Battle after Another
Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan for Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners
Teyana Taylor for One Battle after Another
DIRECTING
Chloe Zhao for Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler for Sinners
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
The Secret Agent - Brazil
It Was Just an Accident - France
Sentimental Value - Norway
Sirat - Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Arco - Neon
Elio - Walt Disney
KPop Demon Hunters - Netflix
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain - GKIDS
Zootopia 2 - Walt Disney
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
The Alabama Solution - HBO Documentary Films
Come See Me in the Good Light - Apple
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody against Putin - PINK
The Perfect Neighbor - Netflix
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Blue Moon - Written by Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident - Written by Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme - Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners - Written by Ryan Coogler
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Bugonia - Screenplay by Will Tracy
Frankenstein - Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet - Screenplay by Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle after Another - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams - Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
ORIGINAL SCORE
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle after Another - Jonny Greenwood
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
ORIGINAL SONG
"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters - Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
"I Lied To You" from Sinners - Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" from Viva Verdi! - Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams - Music by Nick Cave and Bryce DessnerLyric by Nick Cave
CASTING
Hamnet - Nina Gold
Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
One Battle after Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues
Sinners - Francine Maisler
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji
One Battle after Another - Michael Bauman
Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso
FILM EDITING
F1 - Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle after Another - Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutte
Sinners - Michael P. Shawver
COSTUME DESIGN
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L. Scott
Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners - Ruth E. Carter
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Frankenstein Production Design: Tamara DeverellSet Decoration: Shane Vieau
Hamnet Production Design: Fiona CrombieSet Decoration: Alice Felton
Marty SupremeProduction Design: Jack FiskSet Decoration: Adam Willis
One Battle after Another Production Design: Florencia MartinSet Decoration: Anthony Carlino
SinnersProduction Design: Hannah BeachlerSet Decoration: Monique Champagne
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
SOUND
F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle after Another - Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirat - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin
Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters The nominees were announced on Thursday by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026, with Conan O'Brien set to return as the host. (ANI)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)