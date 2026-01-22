Los Angeles [US], January 22 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has unveiled its highly-anticipated Oscar nominations on Thursday, setting the stage for what can be described as Hollywood's biggest night. Leading the race was Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners' with a record-setting 16 nods, closely followed by A-list titles like 'One Battle After Another', 'Marty Supreme', 'Sentimental Value', and 'Frankenstein', among others.

Among the leading acting awards, Timothee Chalamet scripted history as the youngest man with his third Best Actor nod at the Oscars. Others in the race are Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

International films scored well this time again, while the Animated Feature race was graced by the highest-grossing Hollywood toon 'Zootopia 2' and Netflix's popular hit 'KPop Demon Hunters'.

Given here is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothee Chalamet for (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio for (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

Emma Stone for Bugonia

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Benicio Del Toro for One Battle after Another

Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo for Sinners

Sean Penn for One Battle after Another

Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan for Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners

Teyana Taylor for One Battle after Another

DIRECTING

Chloe Zhao for Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

The Secret Agent - Brazil

It Was Just an Accident - France

Sentimental Value - Norway

Sirat - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Arco - Neon

Elio - Walt Disney

KPop Demon Hunters - Netflix

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain - GKIDS

Zootopia 2 - Walt Disney

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

The Alabama Solution - HBO Documentary Films

Come See Me in the Good Light - Apple

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody against Putin - PINK

The Perfect Neighbor - Netflix

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Blue Moon - Written by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident - Written by Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme - Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners - Written by Ryan Coogler

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Bugonia - Screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein - Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet - Screenplay by Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle after Another - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams - Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

ORIGINAL SCORE

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle after Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

ORIGINAL SONG

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters - Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

"I Lied To You" from Sinners - Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" from Viva Verdi! - Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams - Music by Nick Cave and Bryce DessnerLyric by Nick Cave

CASTING

Hamnet - Nina Gold

Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti

One Battle after Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

Sinners - Francine Maisler

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji

One Battle after Another - Michael Bauman

Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso

FILM EDITING

F1 - Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle after Another - Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutte

Sinners - Michael P. Shawver

COSTUME DESIGN

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners - Ruth E. Carter

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Frankenstein Production Design: Tamara DeverellSet Decoration: Shane Vieau

Hamnet Production Design: Fiona CrombieSet Decoration: Alice Felton

Marty SupremeProduction Design: Jack FiskSet Decoration: Adam Willis

One Battle after Another Production Design: Florencia MartinSet Decoration: Anthony Carlino

SinnersProduction Design: Hannah BeachlerSet Decoration: Monique Champagne

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

SOUND

F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle after Another - Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirat - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin

Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters The nominees were announced on Thursday by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026, with Conan O'Brien set to return as the host. (ANI)

