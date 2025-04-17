Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Starz has set the premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' for Friday, August 8.

The Outlander prequel spinoff follows the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). It will centre on these two parallel love stories set in two different periods, according to Deadline.

Also Read | 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Trailer: From Julia Garner's Silver Surfer Reveal to Galactus' Arrival, Key Plot Points Teased in MCU's Latest Outing (Watch Video).

From the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the magnificent Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, the series offers two fresh love stories full of devotion, passion, and desire as the young couples defy the forces attempting to rip them apart.

The cast includes Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, Jamie Fraser's grandfather; Rory Alexander, as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser; Seamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie; Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie; Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan; Brian McCardie as the leader of Clan Grant, Isaac; Jhon Lumsden plays his son, Malcolm and a potential suitor for Ellen MacKenzie; Sara Vickers as Davina Porter; a housekeeper in the Lovat household and mother to Brian Fraser.

Also Read | Emmys 2025: Comedian Nate Bargatze To Host 77th Emmy Awards; Ceremony Will Air Live on CBS From Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie, Laird of Clan MacKenzie and father to Ellen, Dougal, Colum, Janet and Jocasta; Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz, Ellen's maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh's aunt; Terence Rae as Arch Bug, bodyguard to Clan Grant; Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron, the feisty youngest child of the MacKenzie clan; and Ailsa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie, the fifth and final MacKenzie sibling.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both Outlander and the Blood of My Blood series with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg also executive producing on both. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television, as reported by Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)