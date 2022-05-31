New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has offered his condolences at the death of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Taking to Instagram, Bilal penned an emotional note remembering his conversation with the Punjabi singer, who was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

"I will always remember you from your first song 'SO HIGH', a true artist and a game-changer; the way you revolutionised Desi music, it was a show to watch. So original that Moosewala pind looked cooler than any city in the world and it inspired so many to be original," he wrote.

Bilal described Moose Wala as his "humble brother."

"I remember our conversation over the phone you were so humble brother.you have my respect forever! your music will always live with us!Uchiyaan ne gallan mere yaar @sidhu_moosewala diyan! Legend," he added.

Moose Wala's killing happened a day after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. (ANI)

