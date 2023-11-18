Panaji (Goa) [India], November 18 (ANI): Joint Secretary of National Film Division Cooperation (NFDC) Prithul Kumar graced the Curtain Raiser Press Conference for the 54th International Film Festival of India here in Panaji on Saturday.

Prithul Kumar, MD NFDC and Joint Secretary Films, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is one of the world's 14 biggest and most prestigious 'International Competition Feature Film Festivals' that is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers' Association (FIAPF), the international body governing film festivals globally."

"International Film Festivals such as Cannes, Berlin & Venice are such other reputed festivals, accredited by FIAPF under this category. The annual cinematic extravaganza has been home to the best of the world and Indian Cinema for years with stalwarts from the film industry of India as well as from those around the globe gracing it as delegates, guests and speakers."

Also present at the Press Conference were Mrs. Delilah M. Lobo, Vice Chairman, ESG, Ms. Ankita Mishra, CEO, ESG, Ms. Monideepa Mukerjee Director General, PIB, West Zone and Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Director General PIB.

Prithul Kumar added, "One of the highlights of IFFI is the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award (SRLTA) presented for Excellence in World Cinema. Michael Douglas, a Hollywood Actor and producer, who is presently one of the greatest international figures in world cinema, will be there in IFFI, to accept this prestigious award, along with his wife & acclaimed actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones."

During the festival, over 270 films will be screened at 4 locations: Z Square Samrat Ashok, INOX Panjim, Maquinez Palace, and INOX Porvorim. There will be 198 films in the 54th IFFI's 'International section,' 18 more than the 53rd IFFI.

There will be 62 Asia Premiers, 89 India Premiers, 13 World Premiers, and 18 International Premiers.

Compared to last year, IFFI got three times as many international submissions this year, totalling 2926 entries from 105 countries. Twenty non-feature and twenty feature films from India will be shown in the 'Indian Panorama' segment. 'Aattam,' a Malayalam film, opens the feature segment, while 'Andro Dreams,' a Manipur film, opens the non-feature section.

Speaking about the novel initiatives for this 54th edition of IFFI, Shri Prithul Kumar said, "The Best Web Series (OTT) Award has been introduced this year. Aimed at acknowledging, encouraging and honouring, the flourishing content and its creators of OTT platforms. 32 entries have been received in 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms. Certificates and a cash prize of 10 Lakhs will be given as prize money to the winning series, which will be announced in the closing ceremony."

Speaking of IFFI, the government is all set to host the 54th edition of the prestigious film festival in Goa from November 20. It will run till November 28. Veteran actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas will be honoured at the gala with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. He will also conduct a master class there. (ANI)

