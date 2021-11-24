Actor Pankaj Tripathi has commenced the shooting of filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee's film Sherdil. The film is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where villagers used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on, and then claim compensation from the administration. However, after the series of attacks on the elderly, villagers made the forest authorities suspicious about the actual happenings. Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld Adds Occasional Doses of Fun to Otherwise Okayish Opening Episodes of Jeremy Renner's Marvel Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pankaj will be seen playing a village head, who is forced to go deep into the jungle in order to save his poor family. Speaking about working with Srijit Mukherjee, Pankaj said, "Srijit is a fabulous director. He needs no introduction. His work speaks for itself. When Sherdil was offered to me, I jumped on the idea. The story has a definite character in itself. It is a beautifully written script."

Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta are also a part of Sherdil.

