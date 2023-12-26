Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Actor Pankaj Tripathi, along with team 'Main Atal Hoon', paid heartfelt tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary.

Pankaj, along with producer Vinod Bhanushali, producer Sandeep Singh and director Ravi Jadhav offered floral tribute to the former PM in Kandivali, Mumbai.

Also Read | Kamaal R Khan aka KRK Released After Getting Detained at Mumbai Airport in 2016 Case for Lewd Posts Against Actresses.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Talking about the film, helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi in the lead role as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

Also Read | Reliance-Disney Deal: Walt Disney and Reliance Industries Sign Non-Binding Agreement to Merge Indian Media Operations, Says Report.

Celebrating the 99th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the makers of 'Main Atal Hoon' starring Pankaj Tripathi dropped the first song from the film 'Desh Phele.'

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi treated fans to the first song on this special occasion.

The song takes us into the world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Payal Dev.

Recently, the makers launched the trailer for the film, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

During the trailer launch, he opened up about his interest in politics and how he prepared for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic. He also recalled a funny anecdote from his college days when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days.

"I was in a youth wing. I have participated in andolans. I was even jailed for a week! Toh main uss raaste pe nikal chuka tha. Then I realised that the path of politics is full of thorns. Hence, I took a turn and started developing an interest in street theatre. There was Kaildas Rangalaya, Patna, where I enrolled myself. Mujhe laga ki yeh behtar hai. Yahaan kam se kam bol ke acting hoti hai ki 'main acting kar raha hoon'," Pankaj quipped.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)