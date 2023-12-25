Actor Kamaal R Khan was detained at Mumbai international airport on Monday (Dec 25) in connection with an old case for allegedly posting vulgar text on social media against some female actors and models, police said. He was taken to Versova police station and a notice was served to him before he was allowed to go, an official said. Amitabh Bachchan Shares KRK aka Kamaal R Khan's New Music Video 'Sun Zara' Sung By Sonu Nigam (Watch Video).

The actor was detained based on a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by Versova police in the 2016 case for allegedly posting vulgar and lewd text on Twitter (now X) against more than a dozen actresses and models, the official said. Pushpa 2- the Rule: Kamaal Rashid Khan Mocks Allu Arjun’s Look, Calls It ‘Confusing’.

Kamaal R Khan's Now Deleted Post From X:

"Khan was brought to the police station. He was allowed to go after a notice was served to him," he added.