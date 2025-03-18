Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Seems like Pankaj Tripathi's daughter Aashi Tripathi is following in the footsteps of the 'Mirzapur' star as she just made her first acting appearance with the music video 'Rang Daaro'.

Sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, with composition by Abhinav R Kaushik, the song is a romantic melody that beautifully captures the essence of love and art.

Have a look at the track

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGy6xcBZI6U

Reflecting on his daughter's first onscreen appearance, Pankaj Tripathi in a press note shared, "Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can't wait to see where her journey takes her."

Adding to that, Mridula Tripathi, wife of Pankaj Tripathi, expressed, "When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry."

Aashi is currently pursuing her studies at a Mumbai-based college. (ANI)

