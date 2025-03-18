New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) "Lamhe", a musical romantic drama starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, is set to be re-released in cinema halls on March 21.

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film originally released in 1991 and starred Sridevi in a dual role with Kapoor also in the lead.

Also Read | 'Sardaar Ji UK Shoot Done': Diljit Dosanjh Drops Pic From Set, Adds 'Tension' Track in Backdrop As He Wraps Filming for Much-Awaited Drama.

Kapoor shared the re-release announcement on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"Timeless then, timeless now! Watch #Lamhe on the big screen from March 21! @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @yrf," the actor wrote alongside the poster of "Lamhe".

Also Read | Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor Remembers Grandfather on His 87th Birth Anniversary, Shares Fan-Made Edit Video of Legendary Actor's Iconic Songs on Insta.

Produced under Chopra's banner Yash Raj Films, the movie was co-written by Honey Irani and Rahi Masoom Raza. It also featured Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, and Deepak Malhotra in key roles.

Kapoor will next be seen in Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)