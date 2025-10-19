Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have embarked on the chapter of parenthood with the arrival of their first child.

On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy via a joint Instagram post.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy, Say 'First We Had Each Other, Now We Have Everything' (See Post).

They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.

The couple signed off with, "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav".

Also Read | Diwali 2025: 'Angoori Bhabi' Aka Shubhangi Atre's Deepotsav Traditions Include Making Rangoli and Cooking Festive Delicacies.

As soon as they shared the good news, fans and members of the film industry and political fraternity chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in the town.

"Congratulations (Red heart emojis)," actor Kriti Sanon commented.

Actor Ananya Panday dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy via a sweet post on Instagram. The couple shared a picture of a cake that read, "1+1=3.""Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in the caption.

Parineeti married politician Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)