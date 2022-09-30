Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen in action avatar in 'Code Name Tiranga', learnt the Israeli martial art form Krav Maga for the film.

Developed for the Israel Defense Forces, Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, and boxing and wrestling.

"One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand-to-hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga a form of martial arts for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right. It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as its not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission," she said.

"Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight," she added.

Parineeti also opened up about the injuries she sustained during the shoot.

"At the end of most days I had injuries and bruises all over my body and the next day the most amount of makeup would be needed not on my face but rather to cover up my injuries. I'm extremely happy with the way people are liking my action shots in the trailer and it is a big thing for someone like me who has never done action as a genre before," she added.

'Code Name Tiranga' also stars Harrdy Sandhu and is set to release in theatres on October 14th. In the film, Parineeti is playing the role of a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent.

"I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. I had always wanted to present myself in an entirely new way on screen with the action genre and I couldn't have found a better film to do the same because it has allowed me to express freely and show audiences what I can do when presented with an opportunity like this," she concluded. (ANI)

