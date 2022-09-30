Hollywood star Ana de Armas-starter Blonde XXX sex scenes have leaked on Pornhub.com and Reddit and the actress actually has been reported to find it "disgusting". The fictional biopic Blonde, which is based on the biography of Marilyn Monroe, marks its streaming service debut on September 28. If you don't know yet, the actress Ana de Armas, 31 who is the talk of the town is of Cuban and Spanish descent. In 2006, she appeared in the Spanish movie Una rose de Francia, making her acting debut. From 2007 to 2010, she went on to star in the television programme El Internado. After starring in her debut American movie, Knock Knock, Ana went on to play supporting roles in Hands of Stone and War Dogs. She was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress for the latter performance. House of the Dragon XXX Sex Scenes' Videos Go Viral: From Matt Smith’s Nude Scene to Brothel Orgy, All the Leaked Clips Taking Over the Internet!

The explicit movie scene video of Ana de Armas has been leaked on the pornographic websites. In one of the videos after being undressed on a bed and ending up in blue underwear and a bra, there is Ana de Armas. Then, when she poses for the man to snap a picture of them before having sex, we see her completely exposed, exposing her boobs and the butt. Ana is placed on the guy's lap as they have sex.

Then comes one of Ana de Armas' most well-known naked scenes. She has nude, soapy breasts and is knelt in a bathtub. The two girls converse with a man while Lorenza Izzo looks on. The girls then approach him and begin to entice him by reaching between his legs.

Ana De Armas-Starrer 'Blonde' XXX Sex Scenes Leaked on Pornhub & Reddit (Watch Video):

De Armas spoke openly about her anticipated response to the nude scenes when she spoke to Variety. The 34-year-old actress was the first to comment on the scenes and she stated, "I know what's going to go viral." "And it's disgusting. It's upsetting just to think about it. I can't control it, you can't really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don't think it gave me second thoughts, it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips," she continued.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).