Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner paid tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh during the Paris Fashion Week 2022.

The 26-year-old model kicked off the fashion week in style as she sported the designs of Off-White, the label founded by the late designer, who tragically passed away in 2021, following a long-drawn battle with cancer.

Kendall walked the ramp wearing a strapless "little black dress", which literally had these words embellished on it. The sequined dress was accessorised by Kendall with a quirky black baseball cap, worn backwards, which had the devil's horns and a veil.

She kept her makeup look minimal and left her hair open.

Kendall had shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle following the death of the ace designer.

The beloved designer, who also served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died at the age of 41. (ANI)

