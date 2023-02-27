Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy with husband Carter Reum, amid her embryo freezing process has revealed she's still "waiting" for a potential daughter.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Hilton told Glamour UK, "Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?' He said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'"

Since beginning the procedure during the COVID-19 lockdown, Hilton claimed the couple, who tied the knot later that year, had successfully frozen 20 embryos, all of which are male. "And we've done it seven times," she shared.

Hilton added, "I have all boys. I have 20 boys ... I just went through the process again a month ago, so I'm waiting for the results to see if there's any girls," reported Page Six.

Last month, she and Reum, also 42, welcomed son Phoenix Barron via surrogacy. "I'm so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt," she gushed in the profile. "He's such a good baby."

As per Page Six, the hotel heiress also hinted that her future daughter would be named London and that she wanted to stay on theme by naming her son after a different city. (ANI)

