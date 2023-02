National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Aligarh, The Family Man, has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's dance. The actor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film Gulmohar along with Sharmila Tagore, recently appeared on chat show The Bombay Journey X Sunday Brunch. Manoj Bajpayee Says Film City, National School of Drama Should Be Opened in Bihar and Work Should Be Done on Art and Culture (Watch Video).

Talking about his affinity for singing he said, "Since I'm from theatre, there used to be a prerequisite that an artiste should know how to sing. Main naachta bhi tha (I used to dance as well)." Manoj revealed that he is a trained Chhau dancer. "Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon par fir jab maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine socha aaj se dancing ka khwaab band (I'm trained in Chhau dance but when I saw Hrithik performing, my dreams of dancing were shattered). I was like 'Ab ye nahi seekh sakta main' (I can't learn this now)." Gulmohar Trailer Out! Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore Come Together For an Emotional Tale About A Dysfunctional Family (Watch Video).

Gulmohar, which also stars actor Suraj Sharma, marks Sharmila Tagore's return to the screen after more than a decade. The film is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).