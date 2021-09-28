Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will soon jet off to Mallorca for a song shoot for their upcoming movie 'Pathan'.

The director of the movie, Siddharth Anand, along with the team, will reportedly head to the Spanish Island city to shoot for a song featuring the lead actors.

Also Read | KBC 13: Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi to Be the Next Special Guests on Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show.

A source revealed the news along with sharing that the movie's team will begin shooting from October 10 in Mallorca.

"The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Sid Anand and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal! Pathan team heads to Spain where they will be shooting in a grand destination like Mallorca, Cadiz (a stunning port city) and Vejer De La Frontera (one of the most picturesque hilltop towns in Europe). The team will be in Spain from October 10th to the 31st," the source said.

Also Read | Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Head to Mallorca To Shoot for a Song of Their Upcoming Film.

"No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven't been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time! Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film," the source added.

SRK and Deepika will be presented in a never-seen-before manner in this big-scale song.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will also shoot a massive song in Mallorca! It will present the two in their never seen before avatars and it will be the biggest song that people have ever seen in terms of scale and mounting," the source shared.

"When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in Pathan. It will be a sensational shoot, to say the least," the source added.

Apart from Deepika and SRK, the movie will also star John Abraham. This is the first time that John will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh.

The release date for 'Pathan' has not been announced yet, which is arguably the most awaited film under production currently. The movie marks King Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost three years.

Other than being the comeback project of SRK after his 2018 film 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' has grabbed many eyeballs as it will reportedly also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)