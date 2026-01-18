Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Security has been beefed up as a large number of devotees arrived at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Speaking to ANI, Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said, "For the Mauni Amavasya snan, we have constructed ghats (bathing areas) stretching over three and a half kilometres. We appeal to the devotees in all seven sectors to reach the nearest ghat and take a holy dip...We have a sufficient number of changing rooms, a public address system, monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and our traffic management plan is in effect."

"Our water police, police personnel, and RAF (Rapid Action Force) are all deployed on the spot to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience, and we will take action as the crowd increases...Three to four crore people are expected, and as more people arrive, we will keep updating the figures," he further said.

DM Prayagraj Manish Kumar Verma said that there is a lot of enthusiasm, and a large number of people have arrived.

Speaking to ANI, Manish Kumar Verma said, "The 'snan' for Mauni Amavasya has already begun...We have developed a ghat approximately 3.5 kilometres long...There is a lot of enthusiasm, and a large number of people have arrived...Our estimate is approximately 3 to 3.5 crore devotees will take a dip on Mauni Amavasya today..."

Additional Police Commissioner Prayagraj Ajay Pal Sharma said that AI-enabled cameras and drones are also being used to monitor the crowd.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Pal Sharma said, "Devotees in large numbers are present at the ghats to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Proper security arrangements have been made...AI enabled cameras, drones are also being used to monitor the crowd."

A devotee told ANI, "I am feeling very good after taking a holy dip...Proper arrangements have been made here" (ANI)

