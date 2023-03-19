Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) M Night Shyamalan-directed horror thriller "Knock At The Cabin" will have its digital premiere in the US on March 24, streaming platform Peacock has announced.

The Universal Pictures film, based on Paul Tremblay's 2018 book "The Cabin at the End of the World", released theatrically on February 3.

Also Read | RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Gets a Grand Welcome at Hyderabad Airport Post Oscar Win (Watch Video).

According to entertainment website Deadline, the film centres on a young girl (Kristen Cui) and her parents (Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge), vacationing at a remote cabin.

They are taken hostage by four armed strangers (Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint and Abby Quinn), who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.

Also Read | Succession Star Brian Cox Supports Creator Jesse Armstrong’s Decision to End the Show After Season Four.

Shyamalan co-wrote the script with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.

Desmond and Sherman have also produced the film alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan.

In India, "Knock at the Cabin" is available to watch on rent on streaming platform Prime Video.

Shyamlan's next feature directorial is "Trap", scheduled to be released on August 2, 2024. The project is part of the multi-year first-look directing and producing deal the filmmaker locked with Warner Bros Pictures Group last month. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)