Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Director Dhiraj Mishra, who recently shot his upcoming venture "Lafzon Mein Pyaar" in Kashmir, said the Valley is full of budding artists waiting to showcase their talent.

"Lafzon Mein Pyaar" is the story of Raj, a young man who leaves his studies halfway and embarks on a journey of self-discovery through music.

The filmmaker said he shot the romance drama across various locations in the region with a local crew.

"I wanted to shoot in Uttarakhand... I was apprehensive about the actors and first wanted to get them from Mumbai. But when I auditioned the two local actresses for the film, I saw that people here have a lot of talent which only needs polishing,” Mishra told PTI.

"Lafzon Men Pyaar" features actors such as Lalit Parimoo, Anita Raj, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Rai, Sarwar Mir, Vaani Dogra, Megha Joshi, Mahima Gupta, Sachin Bhandari, Ismile Choudhary, and Avinash Kumar, among others.

The poster of the film was released here on Tuesday and the makers are soon planning to unveil the trailer.

Parimoo said Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to become a favourite shooting location for filmmakers from across the country.

"A film policy is there, people are coming from outside. The scenario is changing, which is good news. It is a positive thing for the economy of Kashmir," he added.

