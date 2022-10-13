Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): American actor and comedian Pete Davidson along with Michelle Yeoh has been cast for voice roles in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount.

Variety reported that the news of the duo joining production was shared by the film's director Caple Jr. via an Instagram post. It featured a couple of videos from recording sessions of Davidson and Yeoh.

While the former voices the character of Mirage, an Autobot that has previously appeared in Paramount's 'Transformers' films, the latter voices Airazor, a member of the Maximals, who are the descendants of the Autobots.

Other cast members include Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who have live-action roles in the film. 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' will be set in the 1990s, a period in which Paramount's films have not taken place.

As per Variety, the film is said to introduce the Maximals and Terrorcons, two more cybernetic alien parties that will take sides in the Earth-bound battle between Autobots and Decepticons.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson.

With the film set to hit theatres on June 9, 2023, Entertainment One, Hasbro's entertainment studio is executive producing it. Skydance and New Republic Pictures are co-financing and executive producing, according to Deadline.

Davidson is a 'Saturday Night Live' breakout who recently starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in Peacock's rom-com 'Meet Cute'.

He has also appeared in films including 'Good Mourning', 'Bodies Bodies Bodies', 'I Want You Back', 'The Suicide Squad' and 'The King of Staten Island', among others. (ANI)

