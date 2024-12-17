Paris, Dec 17 (AP) Pop star and fashion designer Pharrell Williams is being named UNESCO's goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship on Tuesday in Paris, continuing his cultural dominance of the French capital as Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and performer at Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening earlier this month.

The role of goodwill ambassador for the Paris-based UN cultural agency involves promoting its initiatives that include protecting Indigenous cultures, advancing education and health care for women, raising awareness about genocide prevention and safeguarding cultural heritage.

Williams is joining a list of goodwill ambassadors that includes US jazz musician Herbie Hancock, Brazilian artist Vik Muniz and Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase.

Williams has been particularly visible in Paris this year. Shortly before the Paris Olympics, his role as Louis Vuitton menswear designer took centre stage during a star-studded event at UNESCO's headquarters. The show, celebrating the beauty of human skin, featured models wearing garments in shades representing the diverse hues of humanity.

UNESCO leaders hope that Williams' global influence and deep connections to fashion and music will draw fresh attention to the agency's work.

Williams is American, and his selection as goodwill ambassador also may be highlighting the readmission of the United States to UNESCO last year.

The US exit under President Donald Trump cited alleged anti-Israel bias within the agency. The decision followed a 2011 decision by UNESCO to include Palestine as a member state, which led the US and Israel to cease financing for the agency.

The US return under President Joe Biden was marked by a flag-raising ceremony attended by US First Lady Jill Biden. (AP)

