Lionel Messi is one of the most popular players to ever play the game of football. Starting from a small town of Rozario to be a global superstar inspiring several generations of footballers and sportspersons, Messi has really come a long way. He started his journey as a small kid with growth hormone disease longing to make friendship with football. The journey is now gradually entering it's dusk as Lionel Messi only has years left in his football career before he finally decides to hang up the boots one final time. Ahead of that it is announced that an animated children's series produced by Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures TV, will soon be shown on Disney+.

What is the Name of the Animated Show?

The name of the animated show is Messi and the Giants. The animated series is set to entertain young viewers globally. The series will blend adventure with creativity.

What Will be the Plot of the Animated Show?

Messi and the Giants will tell the story of Leo, a 12-year-old with exceptional talent. In a world called Iko, Leo must fight against tyrannical Giants ruling over 10 realms. Though small in size, Leo is the chosen hero tasked with leading the fight to save the world.

Is Lionel Messi the Producer of the Messi and the Giants Animated Show?

Yes, Messi is jointly producing the Messi and the Giant animated along with Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television- kids. The star Argentina football and Sony are jointly producing the animated show based on Leo's adventure. The creative team includes Guy Toubes as executive producer and lead writer, along with director Dan Creteur. Atlantis Animation, based in the Canary Islands, is the studio behind the series' animation.

Which Platform Will Live Streaming of Messi and the Giants be Available On?

The Messi and the Giants show will stream on Disney+ and air on the Disney Channel worldwide. The series will be available in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

According to MundoAlbiceleste, Lionel Messi expressed his excitement for the series, stating: “I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations. Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work. I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids.”

