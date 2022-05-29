Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated the 17th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for documentary, short fiction and animation films and said he wants global production houses to mount their projects in India.

The seven-day festival, organised in hybrid mode, has a line-up featuring 400 films from across the world, out of which 102 titles will be screened under the Competition Category -- 35 in international competition and 67 in national competition.

At the ceremony, held at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, the minister said small budget films like Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri- The Surgical Strike" and this year's blockbuster "The Kashmir Files" became successful by chronicling true stories about India on the big screen.

While "Uri", released in 2019, was based on Uri attacks that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel, "The Kashmir Files" chronicled the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

"Those who make documentaries, art films and even animations, which has a huge role to play to today, seed new ideas and these ideas end up giving an important message, a new vision to the country. All of you are messengers, your work is broadcast through TV, OTT or feature films. Not just entertainment, you also contribute towards the unity of the country," Goyal said.

In his address, the union minister said if major production giants like Marvel Studios and Warner Bros make films in the country, they will benefit from the massive Indian talent that is "highly skilled".

"The talent that is there in the Indian film industry has brought global popularity through its work. I feel that in the future, we must focus on animation films, which have a lot of possibilities. It is easier to give a message to our young generation through animation. I also want Disney, Warner Bros, Marvel Studios to come to India and make films here.

"That way the cost of filmmaking will be reduced. Our artistes are also highly skilled--be it photography, writing, acting--so we have a lot of talent to show. This talent will make India proud on the global level and will also generate employment opportunities for crores of artistes," he added.

At the event, Goyal also urged the festival organisers to explore ways to "institutionalise" legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's contribution to India, Mumbai and the entertainment industry. The music icon passed away in February.

Documentary filmmaker, author and film historian Sanjit Narwekar was honoured with the coveted ‘Dr. V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award' at the ceremony for his contribution to films through his writings, "especially film history and the documentary film movement".

Manipuri documentary film "Meiram – The Fireline", animation film from France "Castaway" and Japan's short fiction film "Shabu-Shabu Spirit" opened the festival, organised by the Films Division of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Bangladesh has been chosen as the ‘Country of Focus' this year in commemoration of its 50 years of Independence. A special package of 11 films from Bangladesh including the acclaimed film "Hasina- A Daughter's Tale" will be presented at MIFF 2022.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, in his video message, said documentary cinema creates "the most significant impact".

"It not only educates, inspires and motivates a change in the society, but also acts as a tool that transcends cultures and boundaries," he said.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by minister of state for Information & Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, minister of state for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve and minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale and festival director Ravindra Bhakar.

Minister of state for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil, minister of state for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Neerja Shekhar, filmmakers Shaji Karun, Kiran Shantaram, Rahul Rawail and actor Dalip Tahil were also present at the event.

The festival will close on June 4.

