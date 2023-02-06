New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej, who won his career's third Grammy award, on Sunday.

PM took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Congratulations @rickykej for yet another accomplishment. Best wishes for your coming endeavours."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1622619447856095232

Bengaluru-based music composer and producer Kej won the Grammy for his 'Divine Tides' album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

His win was announced at the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA.After bagging the trophy, Kej took to Twitter and expressed his feelings over the win.

He dedicated the honour to "India."

He wrote, "Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic. Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park."

This song was Kej's collaborative project with Copeland and they bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer also won for his 2015 album, 'Winds of Samsara.'

Featuring artists from around the world, 'Divine Tides' is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.

At the time of his nomination, Kej had said, "It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album 'Divine Tides'. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact."

Ricky is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award only the fourth Indian to do so. Meanwhile, Stewart Copeland is a 5-time Grammy Award-winning American musician and composer. He is the founder and drummer of the British rock group 'The Police' who have sold over 75 million albums worldwide. (ANI)

